Residents Urged To Protect Themselves, Families Following Measles Cases Found In WNY, PA, OH

Chautauqua County residents are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and their families after measles cases have been found in Western New York and neighboring states.

An infant and another person in Pennsylvania recently died after contracting measles. According to ABC News, both individuals were unvaccinated.

The Chautauqua County Health Department said that measles is one of the most contagious infectious diseases. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes. The virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, meaning people can be exposed without having direct contact with an infected individual.

The Health Department said the most important step residents can take is to make sure they are up to date on measles vaccination. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective, with two doses providing approximately 97% protection against measles.

Residents should:

Check vaccination records to determine whether they have received the MMR vaccine series.

Contact their health care provider if they are unsure of their vaccination or immunity status.

Get vaccinated if they are not adequately protected.

Make sure children receive routine MMR vaccinations, with the first dose at 12–15 months and the second at 4–6 years.

Talk with a health care provider about vaccination before traveling to areas where measles activity has been reported.

The County Health Department offers free immunization clinics Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at its Mayville office, as well as Mobile Health Clinics throughout the county.

Upcoming mobile health clinics will be held on the following dates:

Friday, September 4th 9:00am-1:00pm at Trinity Church, 1230 Wigren Road, Frewsburg, NY 14738

Wednesday, September 9th 9:30am – 12:00pm at Abbe Reformed Church, 595 Clymer-Sherman Road, Clymer, NY 14724

Friday, September 11th 9:00am – 1:00pm at Troyer Greenhouse, 1669 Weeks Road, Panama, NY 14767

Wednesday, September 16th 11:00am – 2:00pm at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 219 Central Avenue, Fredonia, NY 14036

Thursday, September 24th 11:00am – 2:00pm at West Portland Baptist Church, 7081 US Route 20, Westfield, NY 14787

Tuesday, September 29th 9:00am – 1:00pm at Baptist Church of Ellington, 530 Route 62, Conewango Valley, NY 14726

Wednesday, September 30th 10:00am – 3:30pm at Salvation Army Food Distribution Center, 83 S Main, Jamestown, NY 14701

Monday, October 5th 9:00am – 1:00pm at Cherry Creek Country Church, 6813 North Main Street, Cherry Creek, NY 14723

Visit HealthyCHQ.com to find more clinic dates or call (716) 753-4491 to schedule an appointment.

Symptoms of measles may include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

A rash that typically begins on the face or hairline and spreads downward

If you believe you have been exposed to measles or develop symptoms, call your health care provider before going to a medical office, urgent care or emergency department. Calling ahead allows medical staff to take precautions to protect other patients and staff from potential exposure.

Measles symptoms typically develop 7–14 days after exposure but can occur up to 21 days after exposure. If you believe you may have been exposed:

Contact your health care provider or the CCHD for guidance.

Check your vaccination records to determine whether you are protected.

Monitor for symptoms for 21 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, call your health care provider before arriving at a medical facility and let them know you may have been exposed to measles.

People who are unsure whether they received the MMR vaccine should contact their health care provider or the CCHD for guidance.

The County Health Department is taking proactive steps to prepare for the possibility of measles cases in Chautauqua County, including:

Working with local hospitals, health care providers and community partners to ensure they are aware of regional measles activity and prepared to identify and respond to potential cases.

Supporting service areas throughout Chautauqua County to help ensure access to MMR vaccine.

Working closely with neighboring county health departments and New York State health officials to monitor regional activity and coordinate public health response.

Providing free MMR vaccination to eligible Chautauqua County residents.

Monitoring regional measles activity and providing information to residents as circumstances change.

For more information, visit HealthyCHQ.com For questions about measles or vaccination, contact your health care provider or the Chautauqua County Health Department at (716) 753-4491.