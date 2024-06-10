Retool Conference To Feature Panel Discussions on Manufacturers Becoming Part of Clean Energy Supply Chain

The Retool’24 Conference will feature panel discussions by business experts and developers who work with manufacturers to help them become part of the clean energy supply chain ecosystem.

The conference will take place Tuesday, June 11 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel.

ROC2025 CEO Joseph Stefko and Advanced Semiconductor Technologies Center at the University of Buffalo Executive Director Jonathan Bird will talk about public-private partnerships as a strength in building the supply chain ecosystem and both the academic and business resources available to help manufacturers looking to expand or transform their production lines to incorporate clean energy components.

Other panelists scheduled to talk about supply chain opportunities include Ljungstrom business development manager Jude Auman, a Wellsville-based company that now produces parts for offshore wind turbines; and Green Ducklings founder Kristian Ravn, a boutique strategic advisory business focused on offshore wind. Green Ducklings is working with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to find supply chain companies in New York to assist with the offshore wind builds off the New York and New Jersey shorelines.

Insyte Consulting president Benjamin Rand and New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST) Senior Director John Cerveny will discuss needs and resources in the energy storage sector. Insyte is participating in a multi-state Appalachian Regional Commission grant focused on green manufacturing. NY-BEST is partnering with New Energy New York (NENY) to address critical gaps in the domestic battery supply chain and to drive innovation through the designation of the Southern Tier as a Battery Tech Hub.

A discussion dedicated to the resources available through the Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP), a national program designed to strengthen and empower U.S. manufacturers, will be the focus of another panel. NextCorps, a non-profit business development organization based in Rochester and its Scale for ClimateTech and SecondMuse programs, are part of the national MEP network. All are focused on helping companies scale up New York State manufacturing, specifically on commercializing clean technologies and solutions.

This discussion on “Creating Clean Energy Success Stories Using MEP Resources” will feature Insyte Consulting’s Ryan Case, Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology (AMT) Executive Director Carol Miller, and Scale for ClimateTech’s Kathleen Martin. NextCorps and Scale for ClimateTech Technology Commercialization Managing Director Mike Riedlinger will moderate the panel.

Companies looking to manage their energy resources better can gain insights from the panel discussion, “Managing Your Company’s Energy Challenges.” Speakers include Eaton Microgrid Engineer Robert Kirslis, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Senior Project Manager Stacey Sabo, and Enspi Technologies CEO Dwayne Caldwell. Enspi has an AI-based application to set up virtual power plants and help companies plan for improved energy management. The moderator for this panel will be Derek Johnson, owner and president of BldgBoss.

The conference agenda will be rounded out by a vendor showcase featuring several companies and organizations linked to clean energy opportunities.

Pre-registration is required for the event. The registration site is: Retool24Event.eventbrite.com.