Ribbon Cutting to be Held for Chautauqua Avenue Green Street Retrofit Project

A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration will be held in the village of Lakewood tomorrow for the Chautauqua Avenue Green Street Retrofit Project.

The project, which is near completion, started in April of this year and features green infrastructure. Key features of construction include permeable interlocking concrete pavers at three intersections and in curb areas, continuous tree trenches, porous flexible pavement tree surrounds, 11 storm water street trees planted in structural soil, new storm water drainage features and curbs, native plantings, and interpretive signs detailing the project and its benefits.

The project was made possible through a grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation‘s Green Innovation Grant Program and Clean Water State Revolving Funds awarded to the Village in 2018. Local matching funds from the Village, Chautauqua County, and the Chautauqua Lake and Watershed Management Alliance via its Alliance-Foundation match fund were used to secure the grant.

Tomorrow’s celebration event takes place 11:30 to 3pm and will feature live music and a food truck.