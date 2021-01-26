WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Ripley Logging Accident Claims Life of Ohio Man

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a fatal logging accident occurred over the weekend in the town of Riply.

According to a media release, deputies responded to a call that came in Saturday morning just before 9:30 a.m. of a logging accident near Klondike Road.  Police say the logger was identified as 46-year-old David Byler of Middlefield, Ohio. Byler was cutting trees about one-half mile from the road in a wooded area when a tree fell on him. He was transported to Hamot Medical Center in Erie, and died as a result of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Ripley and South Ripley Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

