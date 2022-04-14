Robert H. Jackson Center Board Extends President Kristan McMahon’s Contract

Robert H. Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon‘s contract has been extended for an additional three years.

The Center’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend the contract through April 2025. At the conclusion of this next contract, McMahon will be the longest-serving president in the Center’s history.

McMahon was appointed President in April 2019. In her first three years, she has completed a major extension of the center’s historic mansion, providing a new public entrance and accessibility upgrades. She also is spearheading a second major renovation, moving the offices of the staff to the second floor of the historic mansion the Jackson Center calls home, which will make way for new exhibit and program spaces on the first floor.