The Robert H. Jackson Center has honored Founder Greg Peterson for “Founder’s Day” as part of the Center’s 20th Anniversary.

The Center held the recognition ceremony Tuesday night that included speeches by volunteers, board members, former Center Directors, and a commendation by Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

You can hear those speeches, including comments by guest of honor Greg Peterson, by tuning into “Community Matters” tonight at 5pm on 107.9 WRFA or streaming online at wrfalp.com.