Robert H. Jackson Center Is Celebrating Its 25th Anniversary

The Robert H. Jackson Center will mark its 25th anniversary this Saturday and into 2026.

The theme for the year and monthly lecture series will be, “25 Years of Asking Questions.” These programs will bring nationally recognized scholars and legal experts to discuss pressing questions facing American democracy today.

According to founder, Greg Peterson, the Jackson Center was created on the day that he and local philanthropists, Elizabeth Lenna and Carl Cappa, agreed to fund a unique center of research, learning, and citizenship based on the life and work of Robert H. Jackson.

In his life, Jackson was a gifted orator, writer, and jurist who ascended from small-town lawyer to associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. He pioneered the work to hold the first-of-its-kind International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg, to punish high-ranking officials of the Nazi Party during World War II.

For 25 years, the Robert H. Jackson Center has promoted equality, fairness, and justice.

Updates about lectures and events can be found here: https://www.roberthjackson.org/introducing-25-years-of-asking-questions-a-yearlong-lecture-series/

Visit roberthjackson.org for more information and to sign up for regular newsletters.