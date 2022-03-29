Robert H. Jackson Center Presents on the Legacy of ‘The Federal Prosecutor’ April 1

The Robert H. Jackson Center will present the legacy of “The Federal Prosecutor” on Friday, April 1

Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon said the Continuing Legal Education series will begin at 9:00 a.m., April 1.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross will present “The Role of the Federal Prosecutor.” Ms. Ross is responsible for overseeing the prosecution of federal criminal case brought within the 17 counties of Western New York. The Office also represents the United States in all civil matters brought within this territory.

The program will include a reenactment of the play, “The Trial of Al Capone” edited by Scott Leeson Sroka, First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, and author Paul Heimel.

The program will conclude with an interview by Jackson Center co-founder, Greg Peterson, with Jeremiah McCarthy, the U.S. Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

The event is free of charge, but pre-registration is required online at roberthjackson.org/events or by calling 716-483-6646.