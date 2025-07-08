Robert H. Jackson Center To Hold Virtual Program On Establishing Tribunal For Crime Of Aggression Against Ukraine

The Robert H. Jackson Center will host a virtual program on Wednesday, July 9 that explores efforts behind establishing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The free panel will take place at noon and feature leading international prosecutors and human rights advocates who are directly involved in shaping the tribunal’s concept and processes.

The discussion will examine the tribunal’s legal foundations, political implications, and its potential to reshape international criminal justice. This timely and vital conversation will highlight how political compromise, legal precedent, and global resolve converge in response to Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Panelists will address jurisdictional challenges, including prosecuting high-ranking officials, and reflect on what this tribunal could mean for the future of the rule of law worldwide.

Panelists will include

David M. Crane , former Chief Prosecutor for the Special Court for Sierra Leone and Founder, Global Accountability Network, distinguished scholar in residence at Syracuse University, and an adjunct professor with the Washington College of Law of American University

Hon. Irwin Cotler , International Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, and longtime Member of Parliament, Emeritus Professor of Law at McGill University

Ambassador Hans Corell , Former Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and the Legal Counsel of the United Nations

Inna Liniova, International Operations Advisor and Director of the Institute of Human Rights (IHR) of the Ukrainian Bar Association (UBA)

