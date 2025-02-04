Robert H. Jackson Center To Present Two ‘Living Voices’ Programs This Week

The Robert H. Jackson Center will be hosting two different “Living Voices” programs this week.

The first program, “The Right To Dream,” will take place at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5 and will be about the struggle and sacrifice for Black civil rights during the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The second program, “Homefront/Warfront,” will take place at 7:00 p.m Wednesday, February 5 and at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 6. This east coast premier will focus on little-known stories and contributions of working women in the World War II aeronautics industry, amplifying the experiences of Black women through the Rosie the Riveters who built planes in Boeing’s factories, the Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs), the Tuskegee Airmen, and the Double Victory campaign.

While all programs are free to attend at the Robert H. Jackson Center, attendees are asked to register in advance as some performances are near capacity. Visit roberthjackson.org for additional information.