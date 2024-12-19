Robert H. Jackson Hosting Virtual Event On ICC Arrest Warrants

The Robert H. Jackson Center is hosting a virtual event today to discuss the International Criminal Court‘s recent arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leadership, and their implications for international justice.

The program, titled “Accountability During Conflict: Understanding ICC Arrest Warrants,” will feature Ambassador David Scheffer, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Professor Jennifer Trahan, Director of the Concentration in International Law and Human Rights at the NYU Center for Global Affairs. They will provide expert analysis of the ICC’s decisions, examining the challenges of international criminal justice and the complex interplay between law, diplomacy, and accountability in the context of the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

The free, virtual event will take place by zoom at 5:00 p.m. tonight. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ICCWarrants