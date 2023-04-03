Round Two of Downtown Small Business Evolution Grant Funds Available

The Jamestown Department of Development has a second round of American Rescue Plan Downtown Small Business Evolution grant program funds available.

DOD officials say there are $35,000 in grant funds that remain unallocated.

Applications are being accepted now through April 30, 2023.

The Downtown Small Business Evolution grant encourages business owners to think outside the box and pursue innovative ideas for diversifying their services and offerings, and generating greater number of patrons by increasing foot traffic.

Awards are provided in amounts of up to $15,000. This amount may be used exclusively for project costs.

Applications can be found and submitted online at www.jamestownny.gov or by mail to: Department of Development, 200 E Third Street, 4th Floor, Jamestown, New York 14701.