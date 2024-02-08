RTPI Announces Promotion of David Niles To Advancement Director

The Roger Tory Peterson Institute has announced the promotion of David Niles to Advancement Director.

Niles previously served in the role of RTPI’s Programs and Events Director. In that position, Niles brought in new events at the Institute including Art After 5, Holidays at the Lodge, and Roger’s Bird-Day Bash.

He said in a statement, “Over the past couple years I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many members of our community, to engage them in conversations about RTPI and the work that we do. In my new role, I look forward to deepening these connections, to make sure RTPI remains a vital cultural force in our community for years to come.”

In his new role as Advancement Director, Niles will focus on expanding his work with corporate partners, and building RTPI’s membership and individual giving programs.