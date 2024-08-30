Saturday, August 31 A Free Fishing Day In NYS

This Saturday will be a Free Fishing Day in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the addition of the day to the state’s free fishing day schedule.

The addition is part of the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative launched this summer to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and the outdoors.

During free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters. The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby. and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license.