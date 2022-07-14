Scandinavian Folk Festival Takes Place in Downtown Jamestown July 16-17

The Scandinavian Folk Festival comes back after two years with celebrations in downtown Jamestown.

Folk Festival Organizer Gwen Funcel said the two-day event this weekend will take place at the Northwest Arena with the Midsummer Procession going down Third Street, “They have expanded the public market and at 10:00 a.m. Saturday they’re going to be decorating the Midsummer Pole, so please be there. Bring your greens and flowers. And once the pole is decorated, they’ll process down to the arena and place the Midsummer Pole in a specific location there and everybody can attend that and enjoy the rain dances without having to pay an entrance fee.”

Funcel said people can tour a Viking Ship on Lafayette Street outside the Northwest Arena on Saturday between 10:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m. for free as well.

The entrance fee for the Scandinavian Folk Festival inside the Northwest Arena is $5.

For more information, visit http://www.scandinavianjamestown.org/