Scandinavian Studies Program’s Julmarknad Takes Place at JCC Dec. 2

The Scandinavian Studies Program at Jamestown Community College will hold its traditional Julmarknad this Saturday.

The free program will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 2nd at the Hamilton Collegiate Center at JCC.

The day will feature free food samples, raffles, music, folk dancing, workshops and many other events.

The Handicraft and Swedish Imported Gifts Market Place will feature the creations of local artisans who offer a wide variety of Scandinavian gifts, including items imported from Sweden and second-hand Swedish treasures.

Other local Swedish vendors will be taking part across Jamestown in the Julmarknad, such as Country Woods Country Store and Antiques, Ecklof Bakery and Peterson Farm, as well as local museums, the Fenton History Center and the Roger Tory Peterson Institute.

Visit www.scandinavianjamestown.org for more information or call 716-665-0883.