School Bus Camera, School Zone Speed Camera Resolutions on City Council Agenda

Jamestown City Council will review a proposal for outfitting school buses with cameras to catch motorists who pass when the stop arm is out.

Council previously authorized a Bus Stop Arm camera program, which allows the City to collect fees from violations of those who pass stopped school buses. The contract with BusPatrol would outfit the Jamestown Public Schools district’s fleet at no cost, with the City receiving a share of the fine money.

JPS also would have to pass the agreement with BusPatrol before cameras are installed.

Council also will review a resolution for a school zone speed camera demonstration program again. The program requires the approval of the New York State Legislature and the Governor. Assemblyman Andy Goodell and State Senator George Borrello are in support of the effort and have brought it forth to the legislature twice before, but it was not acted on in previous state legislative sessions.

Should the program receive authorization from the state, the city hopes to contract with TrafficPax, LLC for the program. The service would provide for a $50 fine for anyone speeding ten m.p.h. over the speed limit in a school zone, of which the city will receive $32 (64%). Previously, the city had a contract with Sensys Gatso, but after that agreement ended, the City reached out to TrafficPax, whose parent company has a long history with law enforcement cameras.

Council committee meetings will take place at 7:00 p.m. with the full work session at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. The Housing Committee meeting will provide its update during the full work session. The meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being streamed online at jamestownny.gov