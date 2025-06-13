Schumer, Wendel Show Support For Job Corps Program

Federal and local officials are showing their support for the Job Corps Program.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the Trump administration’s attempt to eliminate one of the nation’s largest workforce training programs that has five centers across Upstate NY, including the one in Cassadaga.

He said the efforts by Trump to not just pause the program, but to eliminate funding for it, would result in the loss of 550 jobs across the state, including 100 jobs in Chautauqua County.

Schumer said Job Corps centers are essential for local small businesses and other employers that rely on Job Corps for a pipeline of new skilled workers to fill jobs.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel released his own statement on the Cassadaga Job Corps, saying “As County Executive and a former educator, I’ve seen firsthand the transformative power of education and workforce training. The Cassadaga Job Corps plays a vital role in preparing our young people with the practical skills and real-world experience needed to thrive in today’s economy.

Throughout my career in education and now in public service, I’ve remained committed to strengthening the bridge between education and employment. Programs like those offered at Cassadaga are essential in meeting the growing demand for skilled labor in Chautauqua County — not only supporting existing industries but also aiding in attracting new businesses to our region.”

Wendel went onto say, “Job training isn’t just about filling positions; it’s about empowering individuals, building stronger communities, and laying the foundation for long-term economic growth. I commend the Cassadaga Job Corps for their continued efforts, and I fully support their mission to equip our workforce with the tools needed for success.”

Last month, Trump paused operations at Job Corps centers nationwide. Since then, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the pause, but Schumer said Job Corps employees and students are being left in the lurch as they do not know what the future holds as a final ruling in the court case is pending. In addition, Trump’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget proposal would completely eliminate funding for Job Corps centers, effectively killing the program.

For more than 60 years, Job Corps centers have helped millions of young people ages 16 to 24 finish high school, learn technical skills, and get jobs in fields such as healthcare and construction. Low-income and at-risk young people receive stable housing and health care while developing the skills they need to get employed after graduation.