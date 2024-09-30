Scott Cummings, Daryl Damcott Chosen As Mason Award Recipients

The United Ways of Chautauqua County have announced Scott Cummings and Daryl Damcott as the recipients of the 43rd Annual Joseph H. Mason Award.

Though traditionally only one recipient is chosen each year, with the merger of the two United Way agencies in the county, 2024 is marking the first time nominations were open to all county residents who qualified.

Cummings, representing CSEA Local 6300 and IBEW Local 106, and Damcott, representing the Jamestown Teachers Association (NYSUT) and IATSE Local 266, were selected as a unique acknowledgment not only of their individual contributions but also for the fact that both are dual union members.

Scott Cummings started as an apprentice in IBEW Local 106 in 1982, which eventually led him to the North Chautauqua Lake Sewer District and he became a member of CSEA Local 6300.

Scott worked at the Sewer District as an electrician for 28 years and as Director for five years, retiring as District Director after 33 years of service. He started volunteering with the Forestville Fire Department in 1982, but spent a majority of his volunteering at the Mayville Fire Department where he eventually became Chief with 42 years of volunteer service. He has been a member of the Chautauqua County Fire Investigation team for 25 years serving as Co-Captain.

In 2021, Scott was awarded the New York State Public Works Leader of the Year by the American Public Works Association. Scott is an active member of the Christian Community Church of Dewittville, serves on the Town of Chautauqua Board and its Comprehensive Plan Committee. He lives in Mayville with his wife Norma and son David.

Daryl Damcott is a Technology Education teacher for the Jamestown School District, and the Vice President of the Jamestown Teacher’s Association. His work has allowed him to help develop the new aviation program, help students participate in STEM Wars, and to work on partnerships with the Builder’s Exchange of the Southern Tier for the construction program at JHS. He also works at Chautauqua Institution and serves as the IATSE Local 266 Financial Secretary.

Daryl, his wife, Katie and their two children, Kara and Drew live in Kiantone. where he is also a volunteer at the Kiantone Independent Fire Department, serving as a Lieutenant and assisting on numerous calls including fires, accidents and other emergencies. He previously volunteered with the Sherman Fire Department where he served as an interior firefighter and EMT.

In addition, Daryl serves as a board member for the Jamestown Area Community Federal Credit Union and the Jamestown Public School Forest. He is an avid supporter of many local causes, including the One Ball Foundation, Dixie Smith Memorial Foundation, Child Advocacy Program, Rails to Trails, Hospice, Chautauqua Striders, Jamestown Babe Ruth and United Way.

Cummings and Damcott will be honored during United Way’s annual “Salute To Labor” dinner scheduled to be held at the Athenaeum Hotel in Chautauqua Institution on Wednesday, October 23. Tickets for that event can be purchased by calling United Way at (716) 483-1561.