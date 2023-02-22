Second Year Of Youth Hunting Pilot Program Successful in NYS

The second year of a pilot program allowing youth to hunt deer in New York State has been successful.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the program allows mentored 12 and 13-year old hunters to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow.

Last fall, more than 9,400 youth hunters, representing nearly 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow and youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports.

The DEC conducted a post-hunting survey that found 82% of youth hunters and 87% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience. Additionally, no hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving 12- and 13-year-old hunters occurred during the first two years of the pilot program.

In 2021, legislation authorized 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state under a three-year pilot program. The law required DEC to analyze results of the pilot program each year and report its findings back to the State Legislature.