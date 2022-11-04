WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Sempolinski Town Hall Set for November 5 in Frewsburg

Joe Sempolinski

Congressman Joe Sempolinski will hold a town hall meeting in Frewsburg this Saturday.

The event takes place at 8:00 a.m. at the Carroll Town Hall on West Main Street in the village.

The event is open to the public

