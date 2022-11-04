Sempolinski Town Hall Set for November 5 in Frewsburg

Congressman Joe Sempolinski will hold a town hall meeting in Frewsburg this Saturday.
The event takes place at 8:00 a.m. at the Carroll Town Hall on West Main Street in the village.
The event is open to the public
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
