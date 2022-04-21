Sen. Borrello Introduces Bill to Refund SUNY, CUNY Tuition for Students Dis-Enrolled Due to No Vaccination

State Senator George Borrello has introduced a bill to refund tuition to SUNY and CUNY students who had to leave school due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Borrello said SUNY gave students 35 days to get vaccinated or file for an exemption, “So in 35 days, it basically blindsided these students. They had to make a decision. And about 1,500 of them were kicked out of school. And now, here’s the part that the law deals with, SUNY kept their money. They said, ‘You paid for your tuition and we’re not giving you your money back even though we kicked you out of school.’ So, my bill is pretty simple – give them their money back.”

Borrello said other private schools gave several months for students to comply a vaccination requirement. He added there is a companion bill on the issue in the State Assembly as well.