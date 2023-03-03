Sen. Schumer Announces New Bill to Prevent Elimination of Federal Funds for Fire Departments

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is sounding the alarm on the potential elimination of federal funds for firefighters.

Schumer said the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program are only authorized through the end of September 30, 2023, “This would devastate upstate New York fire departments that uniquely depend on this program, ripping away millions from communities to hire new firefighters, purchase life-saving equipment, and much more. So, I’m here to sound the alarm and to announce my push to lead the effort to save these critical federal firefighters programs with a new bill. It’s called the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023.”

Schumer said the act would reauthorize the U.S. Fire Administration, the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program, and the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant Program through 2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. He said the bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintain the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.

Schumer said since the start of these programs in 2002, the grants have delivered nearly $700 million in federal funding to NY firefighters, including over $23 million in federal funding last year alone.

Last month, the Jamestown Fire Department received $1,816,201 from these programs to hire 8 new firefighters and $284,291 to purchase new radios and a rope bailout system.

The AFG and SAFER grant programs are both administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide competitive funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.