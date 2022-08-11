WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Senator Borrello Shares Link for Tax Rebate Check Eligibility

State Senator George Borrello is sharing how New York property owners can find out if they’re eligible for a tax rebate check.

The state started sending out tax rebate checks in June with the deadline for property owners to receive them of October 15.

Eligible homeowners are those who receive STAR, or Enhanced STAR, and who make less than $250,000.

The benefit is a percentage of a property owner’s STAR.

To determine if you are eligible for a tax rebate, visit:
https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/htrc/lookup.htm

