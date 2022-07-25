Senior Citizen Home Improvement Grant Program Now Open in Jamestown

The application period for the City of Jamestown‘s Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive grant program is now open.

The application period closes Monday, August 15th.

The grant program provides financial assistance to eligible senior home owner occupants with home repairs. These repairs are intended for making necessary improvements and to bring the home up to proper housing standards as defined by the current New York State and City of Jamestown Building Code.

Eligible applicants may receive a cash rebate up to $10,000 on various home improvement and renovation. Homeowners who currently receive, or would qualify for, the Aged Exemption are eligible to apply for a dollar-for-dollar rebate for up to $10,000 in documented repairs or improvements.

Homeowners who currently receive, or would qualify for, the Enhanced Exemption or Check Program are eligible for a 90% rebate for up to $10,000 in documented repairs or improvements.

The City will work with the homeowner and contractor to pay the contractor directly after work has been completed on the project, with work subject to inspection. If a 10% match is required, the match can be used as a deposit for the contractor.

Letters from the Mayor’s Office were sent out to every eligible household. Completed application can be submitted online at www.jamestownny.gov, by email to volpel@jamestownny.gov, or by mail to the Assessor’s Office located at 200 E Third Street on the 1st Floor.