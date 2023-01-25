Senior Citizen Home Improvement Program Could Receive Final Boost

A program that helps senior citizens make improvements to their homes may get another round of funds from Jamestown City Council.

Finance Chair Kim Ecklund is proposing using an additional $282,856 in American Rescue Plan funds to cover applications to the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive program that weren’t funded initially.

City Assessor Lisa Volpe said 303 applications were received for the program last summer with 257 being approved for funds. The total for approved requests comes to $1.87 million with $1.5 million approved in ARP funding by Council.

Ecklund said the Finance Committee‘s recommendation is to fund the remaining amount needed, “The committee is recommending not, again not as we’ve stated multiple times to use the Residential Improvement program and to move forward with that program as it is with the $500,000 for those residents who have not met the other criteria in all the other programs. And to take that $282,856.20 somewhere out of the unappropriated funds of the ARPA. And hopefully not out of the lost revenue.”

Ecklund added that $24,953,174 in American Rescue Plan funds have been allocated so far of the over $28 million received by the City.