Seven Jamestown Businesses Receive ARPA Funding For Building Improvements

Seven Jamestown businesses have received American Rescue Plan funds for building improvements.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation board approved funding $75,624 to the businesses in the latest round of the Building Property Improvement Infrastructure Grant program.

Those who received funding include:

– Embroidered Designs By Debbie will receive $17,240.71 for a $56,700 project to extend building on 310 Margaret Street by 12ft by 24ft to make more room for equipment and inventory.

– United Industries will receive $14,730.71 for a $70,000 project to replace a roof, fix water damage due to multiple leaks throughout the structure, and complete ceiling repairs.

– Chautauqua Art Gallery will receive $12,230.71 for a $43,600 project to replace the top five rows of bricks on the North Main Street building’s north wall which were damaged by the rubber roof, and then remove and replace the entire rubber roof.

– AM Suchar & Son Public Accountants will receive $9,730.71 for a $46,000 project to replace a roof and make repairs to the second floor ceiling.

– Miragilia Development LLC will receive $9,730.71 for a $29,200 project to replace an existing forced-air HVAC system with mini-split system in the first floor space occupied by the Chautauqua Music Store

– Fenton Associates will receive $7,230.71 toward a $98,500 project to do a full exterior roof replacement

– Glorious Beauty Salon will receive $4,730.71 toward a $25,657 project to power wash the building, put a new door on a storage shed, install a half bathroom, install two new windows, four outlets, flooring and walls.