Several Activities and Services Planned for Veterans Day in Jamestown

Wednesday is Veterans Day and several local events are planned in the community.

Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars will gather at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Jamestown for a ceremony.

At 11 a.m, the American Legion will host its service at the corner of Third and Main Streets with a 21-gun salute. The Jamestown High School Marching Band will also participate.

There will also be a ceremony held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church following the downtown service.

And a ceremony will also be held at Soldier’s Circle at Lake View Cemetery.

Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans. It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.