Shannon Barnhart Appointed Manager of Chautauqua County Airports

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has announced the appointment of Shannon Barnhart as the new Manager of Airports for Chautauqua County.

Barnhart replaces former director Ron Almeter.

Wendel discussed his efforts to hire a full-time airport manager in his State of the County address, “To give our county airports the proper attention that they need to take our airports in new directions for economic development, expand services, and generate revenue for Chautauqua County.”

Barnhart previously served as an aviation planning project manager at Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc., where she assisted airports with obtaining funding and executing projects to better their facilities. Prior to that, she served as a Planning Manager for the City of Cleveland Department of Port Control, which oversees the planning and noise sections at Cleveland Hopkins and Burke Lakefront Airports in Cleveland, Ohio.

Barnhart earned her Associate’s degree in Travel and Tourism at Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y. and her Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Management and Operations at Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. She also has a Master’s degree in Aviation Safety from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, Mo.

Barnhart and her family currently reside in Randolph.