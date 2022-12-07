Shared Grant Writer Brings in Over $11 Million to City, Jamestown Community College

The shared grant position for the City of Jamestown and Jamestown Community College has brought in over $11 million in funds.

An update on grants was provided to the City Council Finance Committee on Monday night. Of the 38 grants that Grant Writer Paula Pichon had applied for on behalf of the City of Jamestown, 15 were awarded, 13 denied, and 10 were still pending. The total amount of funds awarded to the city were $3,011,000.

She also had 10 grants approved for Jamestown Community College and five denied. The total amount of funds awarded to JCC were $8,083,000.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said while speaking to Pichon, she said municipalities tend to have a lot more pending grants, “That are just based on different funding cycles. The community college grants tend to go a lot quicker and, so, we’ve been thankful. We did meet with the community college to go through and do a review for our grant writer and to talk about the partnership. And from all accounts, we both felt that the partnership has been very successful both to the city and community college.”

Also at its work session, council reviewed a resolution to use $21,400 from the contingency fund to replace Fire Station #4’s roof. Council Member at Large Kim Ecklund suggested that since the project was originally funded using $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funds back in June, that the additional funding needed should also come from the ARP funds for auditing purposes. Sundquist said the contingency funds could be used in this case with no issues in an audit, thus not depleting the ARP fund balance further.

Sundquist also shared that the City of Jamestown Salary Review Commission is expected to present their recommendations to City Council at the December 12 work session. The commission had until the end of the year to present any updates to the Mayor or City Council salaries.