Shared Grant Writer Brings Over $33.9 Million In Two Years to City of Jamestown, JCC

The City of Jamestown and Jamestown Community College‘s shared grant writer has brought big dividends to both organizations.

Grant writer Paula Pichon is now in her third year in the position under the contract.

In 2022, the city and college were awarded 30 grants for a total of $11.7 million. In 2023, both entities were awarded at total of 21 grants for a total of $22.2 million.

Pichon said the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ $17.3 million grant award from the federal government for the Microgrid project was the biggest grant received to date.

Over the past two years, the City has been awarded 30 grants totaling $24.6 million. Pichon said there were 13 grants still outstanding that could add to that total.

She said grants received don’t include annual awards like the Community Development Block Grant and Home program awards the City of Jamestown receives.