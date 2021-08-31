Shawbucks Renovations Move Step Forward with City Council Approved Parcel Sale

Shawbucks will be making some major renovations now that Jamestown City Council has approved selling a city parcel to the business. A public hearing and vote was held last night on the sale of the parcel for $1,000 to business owner Kurt Johnson. Johnson said a three-story deck on the West Second Street side of Shawbucks is planned, “Which now that that’s been approved, we can move forward with making further adjustments to the plan inside the building which would involve moving the front bathrooms to the back of the building and then bathrooms in the second floor, elevators, so there’s a lot of work to do to make these arrangements.”

Johnson said the renovations extend to the second floor, “The plan would be for to have public assembly up there so I don’t have to close to the public when I do bands, entertainment. It could be any type of public assembly, weddings, catering, conferences, it’ll be a lot more diversified up there.”

Changes to the front of the building also will make it more accessible. Johnson said his next steps are to continue working on drawings and estimates for the project.