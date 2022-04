A Sheridan man died after falling off a cliff by Lake Erie Tuesday morning in the town of Sheridan.

The Chautauqua County Sheriffs Office said 66-year old Gregory Meadows fell about 50 feet over a cliff’s edge to the shoreline of Lake Erie.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies responded and were able to rescue him from Lake Erie. Meadows was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.