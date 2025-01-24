Sheriff, County Courts Warn Of Scam Phone Calls

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Chautauqua County Courts have been made aware of several scam phone calls received by local residents.

These phone calls falsely identify as a member of the Sheriff’s Office and threaten to arrest people for not answering a Court Summons issued by a Chautauqua County Judge. The scammer then requests some sort of payment.



At no point, will the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Court, or any other Police Agency make phone contact where threats are made to make a payment to avoid being arrested.