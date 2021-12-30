Sheriff’s Academy To Begin Accepting Applications January 1

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Academy will begin accepting applications January 1.

The academy, created in 1978 in partnership with Jamestown Community College, provides training for individuals interested in careers as police officers.

Graduates earn up to 45 college credits and a certificate of completion from New York state’s certified basic police training course, a legal requirement for municipal police officers.

After meeting Sheriff’s Academy entrance requirements and upon successful completion of the program, students are eligible to receive JCC’s law enforcement technology certificate.

Applicants must reside in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, or Allegany counties and be at least 20 years old to attend the academy.

Prescreen applications will be accepted from January 1 until April 1, 2022.

Additional details on the application process can be obtained by calling 716.338.1021 or visiting sunyjcc.edu/programs/sheriff-academy.