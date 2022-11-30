Sheriff’s Office Releases More Information on Woman Whose Body was Found in Portland

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the body of a woman found in Portland in September 2021 in hopes of learning her identity.

The bodies of two women were found in the Rails To Trails hiking area by Woleben Road last year. One of the women has been identified as 35-year old Marquita Mull of Buffalo who had been missing since June of 2021. The second woman is still unidentified.

The Sheriff’s Office describes her as being between 15 and 35 year old with her height being between 4’11 and 5’7. Research of the clothes the woman was wearing indicate they were first sold in the early 1990s. You can view a photo of the clothing in this story on our website at wrfalp.com. Sheriff’s deputies estimate her remains have been at the site since 2011 or earlier.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may recognize the clothing or knows of a missing person who might have been wearing this clothing to contact them. Since the other victim, Marquita Mull, was from Erie County, deputies think it’s possible that the unidentified woman could also be from Erie County.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Investigator Jacob Stahley at (716) 753-4973 or send an email to UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us.