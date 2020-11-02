UPDATE: Wreckage of Missing Plane Located Near Jamestown

UDPATE: [11:00 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2]: The names of the deceased occupants are as follows: Allen Fuller, Valerie Holmes, and Linda Edwards.

UPDATE [10:28 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2]: The wreckage of the small twin engine plane reported missing early Sunday night was located in an area between 380 and Route 60 in the Town of Ellicott this morning. Police and fire units are at the location. No further information will be provided on the passengers until the next of kin have been contacted. There will be a press release later today.

JAMESTOWN – A local search was launched Sunday night to locate an aircraft that went missing.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the County Airport in Jamestown lost contact with a twin engine private plane just after 5:45 p.m. There were three people on board the plane. The pilot, his sister and a family friend. The plane had taken off from North Carolina and its destination was the Jamestown Airport.

Emergency responders were dispatched Sunday night to search the area. There were 13 volunteer fire departments, five police agencies, Chautauqua County Emergency Services and airport personnel involved in the search. There were approximately 135 searchers involved. The search was discontinued at approximately 1 a.m. and resumed at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Department is currently working with the Federal Aviation Administration. Further details will be released as they become available. There will be a media staging at the main terminal of the Jamestown Airport.