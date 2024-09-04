Sheriff’s Office To Provide New Information In Yolanda Bindics Murder

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office will be providing an update today into the investigation of the murder of Yolanda Bindics in 2004.

Sheriff Jim Quattrone is holding a press conference at 1:00 p.m. to release new information and provide a status update on the case.

25-year old Bindics was reported missing to the Jamestown Police Department when she did not return home after completing her work shift at the Family Dollar Store on Fluvanna Avenue in the City of Jamestown on August 10, 2004.

On September 10, 2006 the skeletal remains of Bindics were located in Boutwell Hill State Forest in the Town of Charlotte, which is in the jurisdiction of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Her death was determined by the Chautauqua County Coroner to be a homicide.