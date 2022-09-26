WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit Focusing Further on Yolanda Bindics Case

Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit Focusing Further on Yolanda Bindics Case

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit is focusing their latest investigation into the death of Yolanda Bindics.

Bindics was last seen leaving the Family Dollar Store on 194 Fluvanna Avenue at approximately 8:10 p.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2004.

Sheriff’s Officials say at approximately the same time, Clarence Carte walked out of the Kwik Fill Store located at Fluvanna Avenue and Washington Street.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Clarence Carl Carte, between the hours of 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10, 2004, and 6:00 AM on Wednesday, August 11, 2004.

Carte, a former resident of 148 Buffalo Street in Jamestown, is the father of Bindic’s youngest child.
The Sheriff’s Office would also like to speak to anyone who saw or communicated with Yolanda Bindics between 8:00 PM on Tuesday, August 10, 2004, and 6:00 AM on Wednesday, August 11, 2004.

If you did see or spoke to either one of these individuals between the indicated times, you’re asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Unsolved Crimes Unit at (716) 753-4578 or (716) 753-4579. Investigators can also be contacted via email at unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.