Sheriff’s Office Warns of Texting Scam

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a recent texting scam.

Deputies say reports have come in about people getting random texts from a local bank asking them to click on a web link, similar to a link sent when you change your account status. If a person clicks this web link, it will take them to a fictitious banking web site. It’s believed from this site, if a person continues to answer questions and enter their information it would lead to a scam.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds people to very cautious when responding to any text messages or phone calls requesting personal information. Always know who you are talking to and only give sensitive information to those entrusted with that information while they are in person with you.

