Sherman Business Given OK to Set Up Composting Facility with State Regs on Food Scraps Changing

With a State law looming January 1st that requires businesses to donate edible food or recycle food scraps, a Sherman business has finally been given the greenlight to start up a composting facility.

County Legislator Bill Ward said Slab City Organics owner Greg Rater has been trying for over 20 years to get permission from the State Department of Environmental Conservation to do the composting, “What he does is an anaerobic static composting which is a fairly untouched resource, at least in this part of the world. What it’s going to do is enable is us to be able to, and him, Chautauqua County, to take advantage of the State mandate that’s happening in 2022.”

The New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Law requires large generators of food scraps – defined as having an annual average of 2 tons or scraps per week or more – to separate and donate edible food, or separate and recycle all remaining food scraps if located within 25 miles of an organics recycler.

Rater said his goal is to keep biodegradable items out of the landfill, “My goal is to have a zero tipping fee when I get this operation set up. That means, instead of taking stuff to the landfill and spending $30 a ton, once we get this set up they’ll be bringing it here for free. That would be a huge goal for everybody, the restaurants. And go biodegradable, so like everything from McDonald’s on that tray could be composted.”

Rater said that Slab city will eventually provide three-year chemical-free organically certified topsoil through the facility.

State DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, “Americans currently waste about a quarter of all the food purchased, which directly leads to the creation of methane and other greenhouse gases and negative environmental impacts. These wasted food resources can now be used to help people in need instead of contributing to climate change. The regulations released are a perfect example of a common-sense approach to promoting food recycling while also helping the hungry and reducing waste to build healthier, environmentally sustainable communities.”

The law will not apply to New York City, which has its own local law; hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, K through 12 Schools, and farms.