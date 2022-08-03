Siena College Poll: Democrat Kathy Hochul Leads Republican Lee Zeldin in Gubernatorial Race

A Siena College Poll has Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul with a 14-point leader over Republican Representative Lee Zeldin.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said Hochul and Zeldin are both holding their parties, as she leads among Democrats 81-12% and he leads among Republicans 84-12%. Independents narrowly tilt toward Zeldin, 44-42%. Greenburg said Hochul’s solid lead over Zeldin is a reflection of the Democrats’ large enrollment advantage in New York.

Greenburg said Hochul has a 46-41% favorability rating this month among likely voters, compared to 46-37% in June among registered voters.

Hochul has a 52% job approval rating, the first time Siena has asked Hochul’s ‘job approval,’ replacing the previous ‘job performance’ question. Zeldin now has a 31% favorability rating, with 41% either having no opinion or never heard of him, up from 21% in June.

Greenburg said, “Hochul continues to be more well known and liked than Zeldin, although she has not been able to raise her favorability rating over 46%. It has been between 42% and 46% every month since September, her second month as governor. Zeldin’s name recognition certainly got a boost from his primary victory and for now both being the focus of Republican energy and the target of Democrats.”

He added that, “Fourteen weeks is a long time in politics, and we know most voters don’t really begin to focus on elections till after Labor Day. Still, Hochul has an early – but certainly not insurmountable – lead.”