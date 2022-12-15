Siena College Poll: Governor Hochul Not Making Progress On Goals

Voters say Governor Kathy Hochul is not making progress on her goals, including public safety and cost of living in New York State.

A Siena College Poll released Tuesday saw Hochul’s favorability rating at 45% and her job approval rating at 49%, which is a slight dip from October.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said, “Hochul’s job approval and favorability ratings are above water, barely, although they edged down slightly since before Election Day, and her 43% unfavorable rating is a new high. Having just won her first full term – in the closest gubernatorial election in decades – Hochul has a chance to hit the ‘reset’ button and try and reintroduce herself to voters outside of a messy midterm transition and a fiercely fought election,”

Crime and cost of living remain the top priority for voters, according to the poll.

Greenberg added that, “Certainly, political friends and foes alike will be watching to see if Hochul tries to reset in her upcoming inaugural address and State of the State and budget messages. They’ll also be watching her actions and words in the weeks and months ahead, and whether it impacts her standing with voters.”