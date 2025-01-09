WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Silver Creek Woman Faces Additional Charges Following Death Of Daughter

A Silver Creek mother is facing additional charges following the death of her daughter in April.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said that a Chautauqua County Grand Jury issued a five-count indictment on Monday that includes 2nd Degree Manslaughter, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and 2nd Degree Murder against 36-year old Ashley Bertino.

Bertino was charged in November with 2nd Degree Murder after her 12-year old daughter Mya died of untreated diabetes.

She faces the endangering the welfare of a child charges for allegedly not giving her two other children proper sustenance or taking them to the doctor in a timely manner.

Bertino is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail with bail set at $250,000 cash. She will appear in court again on January 27.

Bertino faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the murder count.

