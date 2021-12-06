‘Ski for Free’ Incentive Announced to Bolster COVID-19 Vaccinations, Boosters

Kids ages 5 to 11 as well as anyone eligible for a booster can win a chance to “Ski for Free” under a COVID-19 vaccine incentive sweepstakes in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the six-week sweepstakes which is intended to bolster vaccination rates among children ages 5-11 as well as individuals eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose. Eligible New Yorkers will be able to enter a random drawing for free lift tickets to participating mountains, thanks to Ski Areas of New York and the Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Tickets awarded through the ‘Ski for Free’ Sweepstakes can be used any time during the 2021-2022 Winter season. Mountains participating in the Western New York region are Holiday Valley Resort and Bristol Mountain Ski Resort

Information about the ‘Ski for Free’ sweepstakes is available online at https://www.governor.ny.gov/programs/ski-free-vaccine-incentive