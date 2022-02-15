Small Business Marketing Grants Available in Chautauqua County

Local economic development groups have partnered to offer marketing grants for small businesses.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center at Jamestown Community College, and Insyte Consulting will offer grant funding to small businesses of 50 employees or less to help them with their marketing efforts.

Businesses will have the opportunity to receive up to $10,000 in reimbursable marketing funds to implement upgrades to their website, social media, branding, and other marketing-related initiatives. In addition, qualified manufacturers of less than 500 employees can opt to work with Insyte Consulting to improve their company culture by implementing Environmental, Social, and Governance programs and initiatives.

In order to apply for either program, contact the Small Business Development Center at 716-338-1024 to schedule an appointment with an advisor, or by going to the SBDC website at sbdcjcc.org