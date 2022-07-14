Solar Array Installed on Jamestown BPU Buildings

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities and Solar Liberty recently completed installation of solar panels at the power plant on Steele Street.

The 60kW solar array is comprised of 164 panels and is distributed over three roofs.

The project is expected to supply up to twelve percent of the power plant’s internal energy needs when the facility is not generating, depending on factors such as time of day and weather. When the gas turbine is working to provide electricity, the array can supply up to about five percent of the plant’s energy needs.

The solar panels are expected to provide enough electricity each year, equivalent to the needs of seven homes. The installation of the array improves the economics for the power plant’s compliance with environmental regulations.