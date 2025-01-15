Some Community Members Express Concern With Local Law Enforcement

Members of the Jamestown community are expressing their concern over how local police officers conducts themselves.

Some of these concerns were voiced at a community discussion on law enforcement and justice held by Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone, the Jamestown Justice Coalition, and the YWCA Jamestown at the Robert H. Jackson Center Monday night. Concurrently, a few blocks away at City Hall, a Jamestown citizen shared with City Council members his negative experience with the Jamestown Police department.

The discussion at the Robert H. Jackson Center was prompted by Sheriff Quattrone in direct response to the beating death of inmate, Robert Brooks, by guards at the Marcy Correctional Facility near Utica.

Quattrone condemned the actions by corrections officers and said after viewing body camera videos released that it was clear to him that based on the nonchalant attitudes of the officers that their behavior was the norm at the Marcy Facility.

He said when it comes to the culture within law enforcement, the mindset needs to change, “Not to be looking so much internally or yourself, but what are the needs of the individuals we’re dealing with and, quite frankly, what are the needs of your coworkers? So, working back and forth, it’s not just within the agency but it’s external and how can we really be serving the community and discover what their needs are and the individual’s.”

One of the attendees at the discussion, Pastor Chloe Smith, said she constantly hears, when it comes to officer misconduct, that it’s a “bad seed or a few bad seeds,” “But from the perspective of my community, it is a culture of law enforcement. Period. That’s our experience. Whether it’s nationally or locally. Can you tell me your perspective both nationally and locally, especially considering those 13 people in that room.. it was unflinching. All that took place.. no one did anything. I just can’t imagine that. Not doing anything as you’re seeing someone being beaten to death.”

Meanwhile, at the City Council meeting, Fulton Street resident Paul Wolfe spoke at privilege of the floor, stating that there is something really wrong with law enforcement in the city.

He then went onto detail his experience trying to file an officer misconduct report with the Jamestown Police Department, saying he tried giving his report to the receptionist, who then brought him to a room to talk to an officer who was not in uniform nor had anything that identified who he was, “Who then asked me the same questions, which I gave him the same answers and I told him I was there to report what I believed to be officer misconduct. Anyway, to keep it a little bit shorter, he proceeded to say to me.. and I apologize for the language. I know this is a public forum and it is publicly streamed, but this is what happened to me. The officer proceeded to say to me, “You’re going to answer my fucking questions or you’re going to sit the fuck down and shut the fuck up.”

Wolfe said he later spoke with Deputy Police Chief Scott Forster, who he said was very welcoming and open to communication.

He said while Forster affirmed that the incident with the officer shouldn’t have happened, Wolfe said knowing it’s wrong and shouldn’t happen doesn’t stop behavior like that from happening, “I don’t feel that the public should be treated that way and this is what’s happening. If it’s addressed behind closed doors that’s awesome. Hopefully, next time it doesn’t happen, but am I going to be willing to come in next time? That’s what you gotta look at. When you come in and experience things like that? As a citizen, you’re trying to do the right thing and report what you believe to be a crime and you get treated that way? That’s not right.”

Council member at large and retired Police Officer Jeff Russell asked Wolfe for further description of the officer he dealt with initially, including whether the officer was wearing a body camera.

Wolfe said the officer was not. Russell replied that whenever an officer has contact with the public they’re supposed to have their camera on.

Sheriff Quattrone says he believes in treating people with dignity and respect, “I do think that if we can model and as we walk through the tower section (of the County Jail), as we walk through the pods, and just treat the incarcerated individuals like any human being should be treated. And you can see that.. I think we have good communication.”

Quattrone said when it comes to people who are incarcerated, he believes that 90 to 95% of them are not bad people but people who made bad choices. He said it’s the jail’s goal and mission to help those who are incarcerated return as contributing members to society and that officers are are to lead by example.

Quattrone cited a number of trainings that officers are going through in the department and at the jail to help change the culture. He said that officers are trained in the “Duty to Intervene” when they see a fellow officer not following the rules and giving them practical methods to deescalate.

Quattrone added that he’d like to see a voluntary mental health review as part of the annual physical that officers take part in to help reduce the stigma around mental health.