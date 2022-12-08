Southside Community Convening Discussion Takes Place December 8

The Jamestown Department of Development will hold a Community Convening discussion for the southside of the city on Thursday, December 8.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Tree of Life Evangelical Lutheran Church at 825 Forest Avenue. While it’s open to all members of the public, special invitation is given to those who identify Foote Avenue as the central corridor of their neighborhood.

The conversation will be framed by, but not limited to, housing, people, and neighborhood. The discussion will address not only the existing conditions of the area, but also provide a platform for attendees to share their stories and lived experiences as a resident of or adjacent to Foote Avenue.

Additionally, business owners and operators are encouraged to attend and share their experiences and needs for viability and sustainability.

The Department of Development is tenatively scheduling future community convenings for the westside on February 16, 2023 and for the northside on April 20. The locations and times still need to be determined.

For more information, contact City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle by email at shadle@jamestownny.gov or by phone at 716-483-7657.