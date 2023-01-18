Southwestern Adding Universal Pre-K Programming This School Year

Southwestern Central School District is adding additional programming to its Universal Pre-Kindergarten programming for this school year.

The district said there are limited spaces available for a full-day UPK programming at Zion Covenant Church on Fairmount Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This is in addition to the district’s current half-day UPK program offerings at the elementary and Zion sites.

UPK applications are available at the elementary school at 600 Hunt Road weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All applications need to be returned by 4:00 p.m., March 3, 2023 to be put in the lottery. Applications received after March 3 will be considered depending upon space availability.

Eligible birthdates for UPK are December 2, 2018, through December 1, 2019.

Parents will be notified by phone of the lottery results by March 10, 2023.

For more information, contact the elementary office at 716-664-1881.